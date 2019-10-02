Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Joe N. DeJerinett


1932 - 2019
Joe N. DeJerinett Obituary
DeJerinett, Joe N.
Jan. 4, 1932 - Sep. 26, 2016
Joe Nathan DeJerinett, 87, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sep. 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri. Oct. 4, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be at 1:00pm on Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Anna Maria Brookins and Anita Drayton; son, Ponzy Bryant Jr., sister, Emma Lou Barr; 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
