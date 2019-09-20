Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Chavez-Renteria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Chavez-Renteria


2003 - 2019
Send Flowers
Joel Chavez-Renteria Obituary
Chavez-Renteria, Joel
July 14, 2003 - Sept. 16, 2019
Joel Chavez-Renteria, 16, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Sept. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sept. 22, 2019, at Mausoleum Chapel at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto, Florida 34221. Services will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th Street, Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries