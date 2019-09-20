|
Chavez-Renteria, Joel
July 14, 2003 - Sept. 16, 2019
Joel Chavez-Renteria, 16, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Sept. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sept. 22, 2019, at Mausoleum Chapel at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto, Florida 34221. Services will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th Street, Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019