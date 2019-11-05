|
|
Downer, Joel
May 8, 1949 - Oct.30, 2019
Joel Downer, 70, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Joel was born in Glencoe, Minnesota on May 8, 1949. Joel was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, family member, and friend. Joel served his community throughout his life both professionally and personally. Joel began his career in law enforcement as a patrol officer with the Brooklyn Center Police Department in 1973. He held numerous positions within the Department and rose through the ranks as a Sergeant, Captain, and Chief. After 29 years, he retired from the force and moved to Florida with his wife where he continued his public service through inspiring students through teaching. Joel was actively involved in the Lions Club for 35 years and a two-time recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. Joel was an active member of Woodland Community Church.
Joel was proceeded in death by his father, George Downer. Joel is survived by his wife, Marilyn; mother, Frances Downer; son, Mathew Downer; daughter, Elizabeth Eernisse (Jason); grandchildren, Jack and Gracie, siblings, Rod Downer (Charlotte), Diane Hatlestad (Tom), and Martha Hartmann; extended family, Doug Worman (Sharon), and Pam Mechtel along with other treasured family and friends. Joel was adored by all, and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Woodland Community Church, 9607 East State Road 70, Bradenton, Florida 34202. Memorial contributions may be made to at https://www.lls.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019