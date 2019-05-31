|
|
York, Joel Lee
Jun 29, 1952 - May 27, 2019
Joel Lee York, 66, of Sarasota, FL passed away on May 27, 2019. Services will be held 1:30pm on Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
He was born in Jackson, MI. He retired from U.S. Army as a Military Police. He was a member of Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Joyce York; sister, Sarah Schug (Brian); brother-in-laws, Larry Poll, Jerry Poll, and Ernie Poll.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019