Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Lee York


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joel Lee York Obituary
York, Joel Lee
Jun 29, 1952 - May 27, 2019
Joel Lee York, 66, of Sarasota, FL passed away on May 27, 2019. Services will be held 1:30pm on Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
He was born in Jackson, MI. He retired from U.S. Army as a Military Police. He was a member of Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Joyce York; sister, Sarah Schug (Brian); brother-in-laws, Larry Poll, Jerry Poll, and Ernie Poll.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now