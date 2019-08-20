|
Bredfeldt, Joern Arved
February 11, 1930 - July 23, 2019
Joern Arved Bredfeldt (89) beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend left the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God on July 23, 2019. Joern was born in Zoppot, Free City of Danzig, in 1930 to Susanne and Max and had three brothers, Christian, Dankwart and Eckehard (deceased). He immigrated to the United States of America in 1951 and shortly thereafter served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Joern was a builder by trade and owned a home improvement company in Oakland, NJ, Ramapo Builders, for many years. He leaves behind a legacy of craftsmanship pursued in a spirit of camaraderie within the built environment throughout various parts of the country but particularly in northern New Jersey, Florida and Georgia.
Joern had a strong spirit. He made others feel safe and secure. Kindness, loyalty, patience and gentle wisdom were gifts that he bestowed upon his loved ones and everyone he met. He was always on the move and enjoyed many activities throughout his life including: sailing, tennis, fussball, golf, biking and walking, camping, traveling, playing bridge, gardening, dancing and most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest and was especially fond of the sea.
He is survived by his children Robin Elizabeth Prucha (Michael) in Osprey Florida and Erik Arved Bredfeldt (Kathy) in Gainesville, FL; grandchildren Brielle Prucha, Shearod Bredfeldt and Emma Bredfeldt; brothers Christian Bredfeldt (Imme) in Ottawa, CA and Dankwart Bredfeldt (Lilian) in Omaha, NE; and, his very close personal friend Sandra McFarland in Dahlonega, GA.
A memorial service and interment with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery located on Clark Road (Rte 72, Exit 205 off I-75) on Friday, August 30th at 9:30 am. A reception will follow thereafter for friends and family.
Arrangements are under the care of Farley Funeral Homes, Venice, Florida, (941)488-2291.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2019