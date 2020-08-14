Pitcher, Johanna M.

Sep 20, 1931 - Aug 10, 2020

Johanna (Joan) Pitcher, 88, of Sarasota and Cincinnati died on August 10, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the youngest child of Arno and Charlotte Illing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William L. Pitcher. Surviving to honor her memory are her children, William M. "Red" (Deborah) Pitcher of Bloomington, IL, Mikki (Jerry) Schenz of Cincinnati, OH and Tim (Laura) Pitcher of Nokomis, FL, eight grandchildren (Elisabeth Reed, Billy Pitcher, Stephanie Roark, Jessica Schenz, Jake Schenz, Zac Schenz, Ashley Pitcher, and Lindsay Pitcher) and ten great grandchildren. Her sisters, Betty Huff (Cincinnati) and Gitta Cryder-Opatz (Sun City, AZ) also survive. A first generation American, she was proud of her German heritage and especially enjoyed her visits to Germany with her two sisters, to whom she remained very close throughout her life. Her German-American relatives, Sieg, Walter and Patricia Illing held a special place in her heart. She spent her career in the banking industry in Cincinnati, retiring to Sarasota in 1999. She later returned to banking, working part-time in Sarasota. A wonderful, loving and caring mother and grandmother, she made holidays and family birthdays special with her delicious homemade cakes and pies. There was not a piece of chocolate she did not like and she passed this love on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! Arrangements are by All Veterans, All Families Funerals and Cremation. A private family service will follow. Memorials may be made to the Bay Village Endowment Fund (8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota, FL 34231) The family is especially thankful to the kind and caring staff at Bay Village of Sarasota for their compassionate care over the past few years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store