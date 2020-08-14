1/1
Johanna M. Pitcher
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pitcher, Johanna M.
Sep 20, 1931 - Aug 10, 2020
Johanna (Joan) Pitcher, 88, of Sarasota and Cincinnati died on August 10, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the youngest child of Arno and Charlotte Illing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William L. Pitcher. Surviving to honor her memory are her children, William M. "Red" (Deborah) Pitcher of Bloomington, IL, Mikki (Jerry) Schenz of Cincinnati, OH and Tim (Laura) Pitcher of Nokomis, FL, eight grandchildren (Elisabeth Reed, Billy Pitcher, Stephanie Roark, Jessica Schenz, Jake Schenz, Zac Schenz, Ashley Pitcher, and Lindsay Pitcher) and ten great grandchildren. Her sisters, Betty Huff (Cincinnati) and Gitta Cryder-Opatz (Sun City, AZ) also survive. A first generation American, she was proud of her German heritage and especially enjoyed her visits to Germany with her two sisters, to whom she remained very close throughout her life. Her German-American relatives, Sieg, Walter and Patricia Illing held a special place in her heart. She spent her career in the banking industry in Cincinnati, retiring to Sarasota in 1999. She later returned to banking, working part-time in Sarasota. A wonderful, loving and caring mother and grandmother, she made holidays and family birthdays special with her delicious homemade cakes and pies. There was not a piece of chocolate she did not like and she passed this love on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! Arrangements are by All Veterans, All Families Funerals and Cremation. A private family service will follow. Memorials may be made to the Bay Village Endowment Fund (8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota, FL 34231) The family is especially thankful to the kind and caring staff at Bay Village of Sarasota for their compassionate care over the past few years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations
7 South Lime Ave.
Sarasota, FL 34237
941-377-1060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved