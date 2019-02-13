|
|
Graves, John A.
Jul 27, 1925 - Feb 3, 2019
John was born in Liberty, MO and lived most of his life in Sarasota, FL. He served in the Navy as an Aviation Radioman. While stationed at Whidbey Island WA he met the love of his life, Patricia Greenstreet. They were married June 9, 1945 and celebrated 73 years of marriage. John was a Master Plumber with Arrow Plumbing for 45 years. He was a dedicated Scoutmaster in Sarasota for 45 years with Troop 50 and Camp Flying Eagle and was awarded the Silver Beaver and Order of the Arrow. After retirement he and Patricia moved back to Washington, enjoying travel, friends, parties and being dedicated to their church community. He is predeceased by his Father Roy B Graves Sr, his Mother Kathleen Graves, two Brothers, Roy B Graves Jr, and Dale Graves and one Son, Gregory Graves. He is survived by his beloved Wife Patricia Graves of Aberdeen, WA, Son Lary (Dana) Graves of Portland, OR and Sister Dixie (Ronnie) Grubbs of Bradenton and extended family in Florida and Georgia. Memorial service will be held February 23, 2019 at the South Beach Presbyterian Church in Grayland, WA. Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam, WA.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019