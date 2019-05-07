|
Kurzeja, John A.
July 6, 1953 - May 4, 2019
John A. Kurzeja, age 65, of Sarasota Florida unexpectedly passed away at home in his sleep on May 4, 2019. He shared 41 years of marriage with his loving wife, Lois, who he met on his first day of school at the University of Florida. He is also survived by his cherished daughter Ali, of San Diego, CA, sister Cathie Hall (Wayne) of Pembroke Pines, FL, brother-in-law Bob Fielder (Janet) of Miami, FL and multiple nieces and nephews. John was born in Chicago IL to Muriel J. Connors and Stanley Kurzeja on July 6, 1953, but celebrated his first birthday in Miami, FL. He attended South Broward High School in Hollywood, FL class of 1971 and graduated from University of Florida in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in Physics. He worked for Schlumberger Well Services from 1975 until 1990 starting as an offshore field engineer in Louisiana, then was promoted to many management positions and ultimately became Manager of Compensation and Benefits for North America. He worked very hard, but also played hard and took time to host infamous Mardi Gras parties from his Uptown New Orleans home. After 18 years, he longed to return to the Sunshine state, and took an HR Director position at Riscorp in Sarasota. He then served as Senior VP of HR for the Epicurean Life Group which included Morton's Market, Fred's Restaurant and the Tasting Room. After the dissolution of Epicurean Life, he took a position with Powerwave Technologies in Santa Ana, CA until retiring in 2012. Those who worked with John often commented on his compassionate leadership and mentoring skills. He achieved multiple certifications and was part of several professional HR organizations. He also served as a board member for McClellan Park Neighborhood Association and was a founding member of the Sarasota Bay Parrot Head Club, serving a term as President.
He enjoyed jazz music, playing blues harmonica and spending time in the garden with his grandcat LeBron. John loved sharing comical stories and was never one to shy away from a good political debate. He recently completed the restoration of his vacation home in the Florida Keys (Ramrod) that was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma. He was looking forward to relaxing there and chasing bonefish in the flats.
Lois and Ali wish to acknowledge the tremendous outpouring of love and support that they have received from family and friends from across the country. They would particularly like to express their gratitude to John's closest friends, Phil Lindauer of Houston, TX and Mario Martinez of Sarasota who have stood by their sides in their moment of need.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Friday, May 10 at The Church of the Redeemer at 222 South Palm Avenue, Sarasota Florida, 34236. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 7 to May 8, 2019