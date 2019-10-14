|
Tod, John A. "Jack"
Mar 3, 1931 - Oct 9, 2019
John "Jack" Archibald Tod, 88, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Jack was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 3, 1931, the son of John Tod and Violet Joy Tod. Jack graduated from the University of Iowa in 1953 and married Margaret Ann Lundy. He then attended Drake University for a business program. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. In 1954, he joined the Air Force and was a 1st Lieutenant and was on foreign assignment in Okinawa, Japan. After that he worked as a Vice President with his father, John, for the Burlington Baking Company. His first marriage ended in divorce. He married his second wife Betty Bonewitz Tod in 1979, to whom he was married for thirty years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, tennis, traveling to the family cabin in Minnesota and many family pets. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline Tod, of Siesta Key, Florida, who he married in 2013, his daughter Susan Tod Stahl (Tom) of Greenwood Village, Colorado, three sons, Don Rosenkoetter of St. Petersburg, Florida, Eric Rosenkoetter (Ann) of Austin, Texas, and Greg Rosenkoetter (Vicky) of Burlington, Iowa, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mae Conrad, his second wife, Betty Bonewitz Tod, and his daughter, Margaret Ann Tod Stuart of Denver. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Jack's honor to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019