Yoder, John A

Jun 9, 1938 - Jun 18, 2020

John A Yoder, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 18, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on June 27, 2020 at Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.



