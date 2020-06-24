Yoder, John A
Jun 9, 1938 - Jun 18, 2020
John A Yoder, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 18, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on June 27, 2020 at Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.