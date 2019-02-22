|
|
Capaccione, John Anthony
Aug 19, 1948 - Feb 19, 2019
John Anthony Capaccione, a lifelong Sarasota resident, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. He was born August 19, 1948, the son of Anthony John Capaccione and Louise Mary Capaccione.
John Anthony Capaccione, or by those who knew him, JC, graduated from Sarasota High School in 1966. He went on to receive his degree from The University of South Florida in 1971. His early years had marked John as an energetic and sociable Sarasota native.
He had two children Anthony John Capaccione and Kathleen Capaccione Johnson.
John purchased Yellow Cab of Sarasota, and with his business acumen, Yellow Cab flourished and became Sarasota's prominent taxi company. His innovation and drive made him truly one of the best taxi owners in the city of Sarasota. His quick wit and fairness made him beloved among his contemporaries in the taxi industry.
Above all else, he loved spending time with his four grandchildren. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, and in his leisure time he enjoyed traveling to the Florida Keys and fishing with his long time best friend, Bill Pullman. Something John always looked forward to were his Wednesday lunches with the women he held most dear in his life.
He is survived by his son Anthony John (AJ) Capaccione, daughter Kathleen Capaccione Johnson (Chris), sister Rosan Yahraus (Ken), Aunt Rose McQuay and Aunt Rachel Fleeman along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. However his most precious legacy are his four grandchildren, Alexandra and Adelie Johnson, and Hayden and John Capaccione.
A mass will be held at 10am on March 1st, 2019 at St Martha's Catholic Church, 200 North Orange Ave, Sarasota, Florida 34236.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019