Booth, Sr., John B.Apr 22, 1925 - Sep 18, 2020John B. Booth, Sr., age 95, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on September 18, 2020. He passed away in Sarasota, Florida after suffering a stroke.John was born in Youngstown, Ohio to parents Clarence and Jane (Phibbs) Booth on April 22, 1925. He grew up with a sister Barbara Everett. John received his Bachelors of Science Degree from Colgate University in New York. He enjoyed a long and successful career in Corporate Insurance whereby he owned his own Insurance Company as an Independent Insurance Agent for many years.John had a passion for golf, bird watching, snow skiing, traveling and the great outdoors. He was known for his quick wit, his humble and compassionate spirit and his strong devotion to his family. John enjoyed the witty quotations of Sir Winston Churchill and read many books written in his honor.In 1966, John met the love of his life, Dixie Lee of Youngstown, Ohio and they were married on April 8, 1967. Together they enjoyed traveling the world, golfing and entertaining many friends and clients.John was a devout Episcopalian and worshipped at St. John's Episcopal Church in Youngstown, Ohio. His generous charitable contributions included St. John's Episcopal Church, the Salvation Army and Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida.A strong part of John's loving character was his own humility, his profound words of wisdom and encouragement and his unyielding love and devotion to his beautiful wife Dixie. In addition, he always offered his advice and assistance to others in need.John was preceded in death by his sister Barbara (George) Everett of Chautauqua, New York. John is survived by his loving wife Dixie, of 53 years; his children John B. Booth, Jr. (Carlynn) of Harbor Springs, Michigan, Brad E. Booth (Linda) of Odessa, Florida and Margaret (Ron) Anderson of Grand Rapids, Michigan; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Per his wishes, Cremation Rites were followed and a private family memorial will be held at a later time.