Smith, Jr., John B.
March 1, 1934 - May 18, 2019
John B. Smith, Jr. passed away peacefully at the Venice Hospice House in the early morning of Saturday, May 18. John was the loving husband to his now deceased wife Theresa, beloved father of Brian Smith and his wife Melody Chen, Brenda Caforia-Weeber and her husband Eric Weeber, and Bradley Smith and his wife Lauri Smith; beloved grandfather of Chris Chou, Joseph Caforia, Ashley Caforia, Christy Magee, Dominic Caforia, Amanda Formica, and B.J. Smith; beloved great-grandfather of Anthony Caforia-Hodgdon, Sophia Caforia-Hodgdon, Via Valway, Jake Magee, James Magee, Travis Formica, and Olivia Formica.
John was born in Montpelier, Vermont, the oldest of John and Vivian Smith's five children. He was predeceased by his sisters Lucille Deforge and Betty R. Griffith, and is survived by his brother Donald Smith and his sister Lois Acebo.
John attended school in Montpelier, Vermont and graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1952. He enjoyed sports and played basketball and baseball for the St. Michael's High School teams.
John enlisted in the Army and served five years during the Korean War.
John met his future wife, Theresa, in 1956 on a blind date, and they eventually married in October, 1958.
John worked as a mechanic for Carpenter-Mayforth and Magreevy Buick before eventually getting a job as a motor coach operator for Vermont Transit Lines, where he drove for 30 years. John was lucky enough to frequently blend his passion for sports with his profession of bus driving. This culminated when John began driving bus for the University of Vermont sports teams in the early 1980's – first hockey, then hockey and basketball, and then hockey, basketball, and baseball. These trips gave John the opportunity to develop many deep relationships with the coaches and players of the various teams, some of which he maintained until his passing.
John and Theresa were devout Catholics and John became a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. John also was an usher at Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice, FL for 24 years, the last 9 as the Head Usher for the 10:00am mass.
In Venice, Florida, John and Theresa settled in the Pinebrook Lake Club, where John served on the Association Board and more importantly to him, started the Pinebrook Golf League. The Pinebrook Lake Club suited John and Theresa perfectly as they quickly struck up new friendships with their neighbors and fellow golfers and enjoyed having fun in the sun.
A funeral mass is planned at Our Lady of Lourdes on Thursday, June 13 at 10:00am with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. A second service is planned at Holy Angels in St. Albans, Vermont on August 3 at 11:00am, also with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. To share a memory of John or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Donations in lieu of flowers, etc. are suggested to any of the following:
Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard,Sarasota, FL 34238, or Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc.,c/o Council 9924, PO Box 82154, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-8154.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2019