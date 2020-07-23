Beatty, John

Oct 30, 1939 - Jul 18, 2020

A fine man has left us. He savored life, shared love and inspired many. John was born in Oak Park, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bertha Beatty, sister Linda Treviso, sister-in-law Linda Rose Beatty, sister-in-law Debbie Beatty, aunts Helen Beatty and Maribel Freeman, father and mother-in-law Roy and Hilda Baker, brother-in-law Richard Roy Baker and nephew Michael Scott Baker.

John is survived by his husband of 52 years, Robert Baker, and their large family of friends. After a 37-year engagement John and Bob were married in Vancouver, BC, September 2005.

John is survived by brother Edward Beatty (Marlene Becker), sister Merritt Schultz (Dennis) and brother Richard Beatty. Nieces and nephews: Leanne Perry, Brian Perry, Tim Perry, Ed Beatty, Jill Beatty Stone, Jim Beatty, Leslie Schultz, Kerri Schultz Mink, Jeff Beatty, Eric Beatty, Sherry Baker Nagy and Douglas Richard Baker.

John grew up in Chciago where he attended Spencer Elementary School and Austin High School. He attended Northern Illinois University and graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His career was in banking and included 40 years with The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. His final position was Vice President and manager of the Private Wealth and Resources division. John served in the United States Air Force Reserves with the 928th Troop Carrier Group, Chicago. They flew C-119 and C-130 aircraft. They were activated during the Cuban missile crisis.

Through the years John was a friend, role model and mentor to many. His favorite poem was "The Bridge Builder" by Will Allen Drumgoole. It summarized his philosophy towards helping others and he would recite it in his rich, distinctive voice. He loved giving odd, yet useful, gifts. Pasta devices, portable battery chargers and other unusual items would arrive in the mail and then find their way to friends and family. John's idea of a good time would be intimate dinners with friends, rousing card games, morning coffee with a few. John and Bob traveled, skied, and soaked up life as they savored their time together. Their first home was an 1883 one-room schoolhouse in Warrenville, IL followed by years in Wheaton, IL, St Charles, IL and Sarasota, FL. Each home gave him the opportunity to work and learn with contractors and artisans.

John was a fine man with a heart of gold, bright intellect and quick wit. We are better for having him in our lives. He will be missed.

After these 10 years in Sarasota, FL, John will join the Beatty family burials in Union Cemetery, St Charles, IL at a future date.

I'm over here and you are over there, but in my heart we are together. Auf Wiedersehen, old friend.



