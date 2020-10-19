Boardman, John
Aug 17, 1932 - Oct 17, 2020
CHARLOTTE – John Howard Boardman, 88, of Charlotte, died October 17, 2020 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with complications from the Covid-19 virus. John was born in Chicago, Il, on August 17, 1932, son of the late Howard Marcus Boardman and Helen Jones Boardman.
He was a 1954 graduate of Lehigh University and served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Korea working as a medical assistant in a MASH unit. John was the third generation of his family to work for American Can Company where he enjoyed a thirty-plus year career. He was a man of many interests including golf, Yankee Baseball, photography, computers and music. He volunteered at the Norwalk United Methodist Church on the Board of Trustees and was Chair of the Finance Committee. He met his wife, Jeanette Cooper Boardman at a church group in while living in Buffalo, NY and they were married for 59 years. In retirement, John and Jeanette moved to Sarasota for 20 years and later to Charlotte and have been members of Myers Park United Methodist Church.
In addition to Jeanette, John is survived by a daughter, Barbara Wischerath and her husband, Robert of Hamburg, NY; and a son, Edward Boardman and his wife, Mary of Charlotte; sister Martha Swift of Southbury, CT; and grandchildren, Megan and Mike Lois, Katherine Sardinia, Andrew Sardinia, Christopher Boardman, Timothy Boardman, and Elizabeth Boardman.
A memorial service for the family will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to view by livestream at https://livestream.com/accounts/13442168/events/9360893
Inurnment will follow the service at the columbarium.
Memorials may be sent to the Memory Center of Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 or to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street Est, Palmetto, FL 34221.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.