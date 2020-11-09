Denison, John C.

Nov 14, 1920 - Oct 31, 2020

We Remember and

Celebrate the Life of

John C. (Jack) Denison



Jack Denison, of Sarasota, Florida, was a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, but spent most of his formative life in Evanston, Illinois. He was a graduate of Princeton University, where he earned a degree in economics. He served in the U.S. Army Field Artillery, in the European Theater of England, Germany and France. Discharged in Paris and joined by his wife, Teasley, he served for a short time with the U.S. State Department. During his entire business career, he was employed by the American Hospital Supply Corporation. Jack headed up various subsidiaries, and was president of its export division, traveling extensively in the Middle East and South America. His last assignment was in Tokyo, Japan, to lead a newly formed joint venture with Toray, Inc. a Japanese conglomerate. Upon his retirement, he and Teasley had homes on Longboat Key and in Cortez. Florida. From there the couple did volunteer work for the International Executive Service Corps, serving in Jordan, Egypt, Costa Rica, Romania and Poland.

Jack was a member of the U.S. Power Squadron, the Ivy League Club, and the Longview Society of Sarasota. He also was a member of White Lake Golf Club and White Lake Yacht Club, both in Whitehall, Michigan. He was a founding member of All Angels Episcopal Church, on Longboat Key, served on its vestry and was a member of its finance committee. He assisted AARP with tax advice. He also was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a lifelong stamp collector. One of his special interests was jazz music.

Boating was high on Jack's list of hobbies. He was an accomplished one-design sailor/skipper/racer on Michigan's inland lakes. He also was an avid cruising sailor and power boater, cruising extensively in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. He and Teasley also completed the Great Loop - a 6,000 mile system of waterways that encompasses the eastern portion of the United States and part of Canada.

Jack leaves a daughter, Cade Sibley, of Sarasota, two sons, John, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and David, of Walnut Creek, California, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Gifts in his memory may be given to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation, Sarasota, Florida.





