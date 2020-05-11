John Carl Wojtyna
1953 - 2020
Wojtyna Jr., John Carl
Aug 6, 1953 - Apr 25, 2020
John Carl Wojtyna Jr. was born in Detroit, MI. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol, daughter Jill Sweeny (Wesley), grandchildren Victor and Beatrice, daughter Kimberly Wojtyna, and his brother Leonard.
He had a 25-year career with United Parcel Service in MI, OH and on special assignments before moving to Sarasota in 2000. He was employed for 15 years at Aqua Plumbing & Air until his passing.
John was active with the Knights of Columbus Council #7826 and Our Lady of Charity Assembly #3089 serving terms as Grand Knight, District Warden, District Deputy and Faithful Navigator.
It is well known that John liked to watch the food channels and loved to cook. He also enjoyed a good cigar and glass of scotch with his close friends.
John passed away from an aggressive cancer on April 25, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in John's memory can be made to Special Olympics of Sarasota.



Published in Herald Tribune from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
