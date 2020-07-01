John Daniel Powers
1935 - 2020-06-29
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Powers, John Daniel
Apr 27, 1935 - Jun 29, 2020
John Daniel Powers, 85, of Venice, Florida, died on Jun 29, 2020. at Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the POWERS family. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved