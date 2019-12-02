|
Mora, John David
Aug 19, 1946 - Nov 27, 2019
John "David" Mora passed peacefully on November 27, 2019, at home in Bradenton, Florida at age 73. His daughters and sister, Sue and husband, Ira Sealy, as well as his son-in-law Bill, were able to be with him in his final days. David was born in Denver to Evelina and John Mora. David moved to San Francisco 1967 and begin a career as a florist. Later, David made significant contributions in the San Francisco community as the founder of the Dry Dock. David's passion for dancing kept his retirement years busy attending several dances a week. As a self-published author he inspired people with ways to live life to the fullest. David is survived by daughters, Leona, and her husband, Thomas McElhone, of Ireland; and, Nancy Mora-Rogers and her husband, William Rogers, of San Francisco. He has five grandchildren Olympia, Dimitri, Trea, John, and Evelina and three great-grandchildren, Julian, Angelina, and Jonathan. David has extended family in Colorado and Texas. He will always be in the heart of all those he affected in San Francisco and the Sarasota communities. Private family memorial will be held; contributions can be made to any 12 Step Program.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019