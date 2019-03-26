|
|
Driscoll, John
July 27, 1925 - March 18, 2019
John Joseph Driscoll, known to friends as "Jack", passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at 93 in Sarasota, Florida. He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Harold and his first wife, Gloria May (Kenney) Driscoll. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Jane (Roberts) Driscoll and his children and step-children: Tom Roberts (Mary), Steve Roberts, Diane Driscoll (Victor Bevis), Kevin Driscoll (Rimma), Karen Stershic (David), Mark Driscoll (Ronda), Scott Driscoll (Mary) and 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Jack was born on July 27, 1925, in Brooklyn New York to Harold F. Driscoll and Mable Luby Driscoll. He was raised in Oradell, NJ attending school there. Immediately after high school, Jack enlisted in the United States Army Air Force becoming a pilot and serving honorably from 1943-1946. After the Air Force, he attended and graduated from Springfield College (Springfield, MA). Jack began a career in manufacturing operations at Rex Chainbelt Inc, taking on positions of increasing responsibility and finishing his career as the General Manager of Dana Corporation's Sarasota operations.
Throughout his life, Jack was an avid community servant and volunteer. He served for 24 years as Event Staff Supervisor at Ed Smith Stadium working with the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. Jack was passionate about helping others: he worked the visitors' coffee cart and patient's sundries cart at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for many years; volunteered at the American Red Cross; and, along with his wife Jane, made a yearly trip to volunteer at the Cannon Beach Christian Conference Center in Oregon. Jack's devotion to God was evident in every aspect of his life. He was an active Sunday school teacher; prayer group leader at the Church of God; led and participated in the men's prayer group at Sunnyside Village. In the Christian tradition, he was always reaching out to give a helping hand to those in need, offering friendship; serving as a mentor or coach; and, sharing the word of God.
Jack loved to travel with his wife, Jane. Through their many service and volunteer activities they had the adventure of a lifetime; visiting 49 of the 50 United States, as well as other countries.
Never one to rest, Jack had many hobbies such as racing his remote-controlled sail boat with friends at Sunnyside Yacht Club; organizing the local Baseball Buddies group; and, writing Jack's Jargon, a newsletter for Ed Smith Stadium volunteers.
A memorial Service will be held on April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL with Pastor Bill Hild, Jr. officiating. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service with interment at 2:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make donations in memory of Jack Driscoll to either:
1.; https://donate3.cancer.org
2.The Gideons International; https://www.gideons.org/donate
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 26 to Apr. 5, 2019