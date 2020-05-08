Leeman, Jr., John E. "Jack"
Mar 15, 1950 - May 7, 2020
John E. "Jack" Leeman, Jr., 70, of Englewood, Florida passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on March 15, 1950 in Teaneck, New Jersey to the late John and Lorraine Schueren Leeman; he had been a resident of Charlotte county for forty-one years coming from Pennsville, New Jersey.
He was a Past President of the Eagles Aerie 3885 and of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1922 and a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 2378 all of Englewood, Florida
Survivors include one sister: Joann Adamy of Englewood, Florida and one brother: Thomas (Rita) Leeman of Peyton, Colorado and several nieces and nephews.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 12, 2020.