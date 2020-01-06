Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Resources
More Obituaries for John Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E Warner


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E Warner Obituary
Warner, John E,
October 26, 1932 - December 13, 2019
Englewood, Florida
John Ernest Warner, 87, of Englewood, Florida, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana entered the arms of Jesus on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born October 26, 1932, in Auburn, Indiana to Ernest A. and Thelma S. (Klink) Warner.
On May 23, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Koon. They were married 66 years.
Mr. Warner retired in 1980 from International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana and was also a farmer until his retirement to Florida.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1954 during the Korean War.
John accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 1962. He helped found Beacon Baptist Church in Kendallville, Indiana in the living room of his home. He also was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood; where he served as deacon for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Warner of Englewood, Florida; five daughters; Diana Pankop of Kendallville, Indiana, Debbie (Jim) King of Wolcottville, Indiana, Darlene Warner of Albion, Indiana, Marsha (Tim) Matheney of New Concord, Ohio, and Marilyn (Richard) Shields of Port Charlotte, Florida; two sons, Mark Warner of Albion, Indiana, and John (Kathy) Warner, Jr. of LaOtto, Indiana; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a sister, Glora (Robert) Hartman of Hudson, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Warner in May, 2014.
Funeral Services were held on December 18, 2019 in Kendallville, Indiana. Burial was at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna, Indiana.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Street, Englewood, Florida at 4:00 p.m. Pastor John Boutchia will be officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Preferred memorials are to the family. You may view a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -