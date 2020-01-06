|
|
Warner, John E,
October 26, 1932 - December 13, 2019
Englewood, Florida
John Ernest Warner, 87, of Englewood, Florida, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana entered the arms of Jesus on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born October 26, 1932, in Auburn, Indiana to Ernest A. and Thelma S. (Klink) Warner.
On May 23, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Koon. They were married 66 years.
Mr. Warner retired in 1980 from International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana and was also a farmer until his retirement to Florida.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1954 during the Korean War.
John accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 1962. He helped found Beacon Baptist Church in Kendallville, Indiana in the living room of his home. He also was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood; where he served as deacon for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Warner of Englewood, Florida; five daughters; Diana Pankop of Kendallville, Indiana, Debbie (Jim) King of Wolcottville, Indiana, Darlene Warner of Albion, Indiana, Marsha (Tim) Matheney of New Concord, Ohio, and Marilyn (Richard) Shields of Port Charlotte, Florida; two sons, Mark Warner of Albion, Indiana, and John (Kathy) Warner, Jr. of LaOtto, Indiana; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a sister, Glora (Robert) Hartman of Hudson, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Warner in May, 2014.
Funeral Services were held on December 18, 2019 in Kendallville, Indiana. Burial was at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna, Indiana.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Street, Englewood, Florida at 4:00 p.m. Pastor John Boutchia will be officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Preferred memorials are to the family. You may view a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020