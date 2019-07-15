|
Piercy, John Edward
July 19, 1924 - July 13, 2019
John Edward Piercy, was pre-deceased by his daughter, Paige Piercy Close. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Denkin, wife of David Denkin, and his granddaughter, Paige Denkin, wife of Corey Christian.
John was a veteran of World War II. He served in both the Army and the Air Force.
He was an architect in Sarasota for many years, designing the police station, South Side Elementary School, and Bobby Jones Clubhouse, among others.
He has been a member of the First Baptist Church on Main Street for over 60 years. He sang in the choir and was a proud member of the original Singing Christmas Tree, as well as participating in every performance since then. He also helped to design and construct the original tree, and trees for the overseas performances.
A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at the First Baptist Church on Main Street, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Gary Sinise Foundation (for disabled veterans) or The First Baptist Church Choir.
