|
|
Lucas, John Edwin
Aug 6, 1931 - Mar 22, 2020
John Edwin Lucas died peacefully in his Sarasota, Florida home on the morning of March 22 at the age of 88. He is survived by his sons David and Michael; Michael's wife Marie; his grandchildren, Livia and Gloria; his nieces, Paige Walker and Amy Lucas Cutler; his nephew, Elliot; Richard Bamberry and Allison Bambery Regenold, children of his second wife, Dorothy Bamberry; and Jennifer Godfrey, daughter of his fourth wife, Kathleen Anne Lucas.
John was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 6, 1931, to Edwin and Mona Lucas. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1953, then served as Lieutenant Commander on the U.S.S. Missouri (which he affectionately referred to as "the U.S.S. Misery") and U.S.S. Rochester, meeting Barbara Larsen at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Officers' Club.
Leaving the Navy at future wife's Barbara's strongly-worded request, he applied to Harvard Business School, receiving his M.B.A. in 1958. Moving shortly thereafter to California, he found his metier as CEO of a series of pioneering medical technology firms,
John moved between San Francisco and New York City several times over the course of his career before moving to Sarasota to enjoy his semi-retirement when not serving as a consultant to various biomedical companies and investment groups. John was president of the Sarasota Harvard Alumni Club from 2011-2013, and was also an active member of the Ivy League, Northwestern, and Yale Alumni clubs.
John was a lover and patron of the arts, regularly attending the Sarasota Opera, the Sarasota Symphony, the Asolo Theater, and the Florida Studio Theater. He was also an avid collector of espresso machines and believed that one couldn't live a full life on an empty stomach. Most of all, he will be remembered for his generous and loving nature as well as his unflappable geniality.
Memorial donations may be made to FINCA and . Memorial services have been postponed because of current social distancing concerns; please contact [email protected] if you wish to be informed of plans when they are made.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020