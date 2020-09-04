1/
John F. Buzilow
1947 - 2020
Buzilow, John F.
Jan 2, 1947 - Sep 2, 2020
John Frederick Buzilow, 73, of Sarasota, FL died after a long battle with prostate cancer, at his residence on September 2, 2020.
He was born on January 2, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only child of Fritz and Martha (Truckenmiller) Buzilow.
John graduated in 1964 from Central High School in Philadelphia, PA.
He pursued a degree in Electrical Engineering from Temple University and graduated in 1967. He then served active and reserve duty in the U.S. Navy. He married Carol Wolff in 1971. They lived and raised two boys on family property in Phoenixville, PA. His career was 31 years at Philadelphia Electric Company. He retired at age 52 and did some part time consulting/project managing in Puerto Rico. He spent 11 years of his retirement on the OBX in Manteo, NC...fishing and serving a 7-year presidency for the Heritage Point Boating Community. in 2011 he made the decision to move permanently to Sarasota. John filled his time with Rotary International, mission work, volunteering, mentoring children and became everyone's handyman.
John will always be remembered as a humble, hardworking, generous, true friend and a great listener.
He will be sorely missed by many, but mostly by his wife Carol of 49 years and his two boys, Benjamin John, Salt Lake City, UT and Randolph Martin, Philadelphia, PA.
His wishes were to be cremated and buried in the family plot at The George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
A memorial celebration will be announced and scheduled later in the fall due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, John's wishes would be a donation to the Rotary Club of Sarasota Southside, P.O. Box 5718, Sarasota, FL 34277.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.




Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
