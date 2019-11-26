Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chenard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Chenard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Chenard Obituary
Chenard, John F.
Aug. 24, 1937 - Nov 24, 2019
John F. Chenard, "Jack" of Venice, FL and Biddeford, ME passed away on November 24, 2019 he was 82. Jack was born on Aug. 24, 1937 in Old Orchard Beach, ME to Alfred and Alma Chenard. After being honorably discharged from the US Army he worked for 25 years as a teacher coach. In his retirement years he enjoyed sports, such as golfing and playing cards. Jack also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include, his loving wife, Nancy G. Chenard of Venice, FL; 3 daughters, Deborah (Tom) Steenson of Lady Lake, FL, Linda (Diane) Clukey-Chenard of Venice, FL, and Sharon (Christopher) Labonte of Saco, ME; 5 grandchildren, Joshua Clukey, Amanda Dorn, Jeremy Steenson, Delanie Labonte, Danica Labonte; 3 great-grandchildren, Isla Dorn, Fiona Dorn, and Rowen William. Memorial Service will be held on Nov 29, 2019, 2-4PM at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the online, act.alz.org or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To share a memory of Jack or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -