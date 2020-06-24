Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

LoRusso, John F.

Jan 21, 1935 - Jun 22, 2020

John F. LoRusso, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 22, 2020. Services will be held at a later date Funeral arrangements by: the original Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store