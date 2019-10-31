|
|
Wheeler, John F. "Jack"
Mar 7, 1932 - Oct 26, 2019
Jack Wheeler, with Marlene his beloved wife of 65 years at his side, passed of natural causes at the Heron Club in Sarasota, FL. Jack was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA and was an avid supporter of the Steelers and Pirates.
Before he was of legal age, Jack enlisted in the US Army and embarked on a Soldier's career of more than 26 years and retired from the Army at the senior enlisted grade of Master Sergeant.
Some of his key operational assignments included the 101st Airborne Division at Ft Campbell KY, the 197th Airborne Engineer Battalion in Germany, the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft Bragg, NC, the 4th Infantry Division and the 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam where he tested and proved himself a warrior and combat veteran.
Jack's love of Soldiering was most notable in his numerous assignments in the Army's Recruiting Command. He was instrumental in bringing new talent into the Army's ranks and retaining Non-Commissioned Officers that have always made our Army the greatest. He received a number of recognition awards for both the quality and quantity of Soldiers he enlisted and retained during his career. As part of his legacy of service to his country, he recruited his children to serve in the US Armed Forces with their service in the: Army, Marine Corps, Navy and the Air Force.
MSG Wheeler retired from active duty in 1974 to Sarasota, FL and has remained there since. In his retirement he initially served as an Army Instructor for the Riverview H.S. Junior ROTC program. He later worked for the US Postal Service and then transitioned to part time work at the Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club.
Jack Wheeler was a dedicated and devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, Pop Pop, great friend of many, Patriot and Soldier. He is survived by his wife Marlene Wheeler of Sarasota, five children: Jackie Gray of Sarasota, Don Wheeler of Waxahachie, TX, Ken Wheeler of Winter Springs, FL, John Wheeler of Oviedo, FL and Kathy Hoffman of Sarasota; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; his sister Alice Wilton and brother Fred Wheeler both of Pittsburgh, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna, and two brothers William and David.
The Wheeler family is planning a private celebration-of-life and Jack will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to "CombatWounded.org". Jennings Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019