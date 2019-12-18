|
Belfiore, John Frances (Jack)
July 14, 1934 - October 13, 2019
Jack Belfiore passed away peacefully at home in Venice, Florida on October 13, 2019, after a long illness. He was 85 years old.
Jack was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 14, 1934 and grew up in Washington, D.C. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Dorothy (Bogus) Belfiore, his sister Dolores and brother William. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Benford Belfiore and five children; Tony Belfiore (Jennifer) of Davidson, MD; Bobby Belfiore (Kelly ) of Venice, FL; Christina Belfiore of Washington, DC; Dolly Belfiore of Venice, FL and Anita Belfiore of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren Brittany, Michael and Johnny Belfiore; Isabella Hollcraft, William Smith and Jack Henry and Charlie Curran. He also leaves a brother, Joseph, of Arkansas and three nieces and two nephews.
Jack graduated from St. John's College High School in Washington D.C. in 1953 and joined the Army for two years after attending Montgomery College in Maryland. Betty and Jack met in 1957 and married in 1959, settling down in Washington, D.C. to raise their children. After selling insurance at his father's World Insurance Firm, Jack started investing in residential and finally commercial properties that he remodeled and turned into rental property throughout the city.
Jack loved his family, buying and selling cars and yard sales in that order. After retiring in Venice in 2006, Jack met the late, great Jim Morris and became a devoted fan making many cherished friends.
A memorial Mass for Jack will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral located at 350 Tampa Avenue, Venice. Interment will be in Washington, D.C. at a later date.
To share a memory of Jack or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019