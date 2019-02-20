|
DeSanto, John Francis
December 6, 1927 - February 12, 2019
John Francis DeSanto, 91, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Pleasantville, New York, died February 12, 2019. John was born in New York City, the son of Margaret (Avolin) and John T. DeSanto. He grew up in the Bronx and graduated from St. Francis of Rome, Mount St. Michael High School and Manhattan College. He was a United States Army veteran. The majority of John's career was spent at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, from which he retired in 1982 as Assistant Director of Personnel. From 1982 to 1986, he served as Vice President and Personnel Director of the Long Island Railroad. For many years, he also taught business classes at Pace University and the University of Connecticut. In 1977, the United Nations approached him to consider a one year assignment teaching at the East African Management Institute in Arusha, Tanzania. Following his sabbatical working for the United Nations, he returned to the Port Authority, while simultaneously consulting on assignments for the Harvard School of Advanced International Studies in Thailand, Pakistan and Brunei. All of his teaching experiences allowed him to indulge his love of shared knowledge and international travel.
John was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Patricia A. Farricker, and is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Morphew DeSanto. Survivors include John and Patricia's children; Mary Pat McNally (William) of Sarasota, FL, John F. DeSanto, Jr. (Christine) of New York, NY, Stephen E. DeSanto (Leslie) of Aberdeen, NJ and Margaret Hobbs (Russell) of Spring, TX. John is also survived by seven grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren, and Mary's children: Jerry Morphew of St. Leo, FL, Terri Dye of Indianapolis, IN, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all John's caregivers in the Carroll Center at The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch, for their loving and dignified care over the last eighteen months. Their devotion to his care is greatly appreciated.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church on February 25, at 9:30 am. Interment will be at The Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019