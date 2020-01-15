|
Beasley, "Johnny", John Franklin
Mar 3, 1941 - Dec 5, 2019
Born in Bartow, FL., to Lester and Myrtle (Dees) Beasley, moved to Sarasota in 1957, graduated from Sarasota High School in 1959. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Returning to become a painting contractor until retiring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. John moved to Lake Wales, FL where he lived until passing.
John leaves one brother, Ralph Beasley; two sisters, Shirley Walker and Pauline Hawley. One son, John Beasley and a daughter, Wendy Beasley. Three grandsons, Blake, Brandon and C.J. He was predeceased by his brother, Edwin Beasley, wife Donna and long time companion, Marlene.
At his request no services are planned.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020