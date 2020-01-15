Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Franklin "Johnny" Beasley


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Franklin "Johnny" Beasley Obituary
Beasley, "Johnny", John Franklin
Mar 3, 1941 - Dec 5, 2019
Born in Bartow, FL., to Lester and Myrtle (Dees) Beasley, moved to Sarasota in 1957, graduated from Sarasota High School in 1959. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Returning to become a painting contractor until retiring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. John moved to Lake Wales, FL where he lived until passing.
John leaves one brother, Ralph Beasley; two sisters, Shirley Walker and Pauline Hawley. One son, John Beasley and a daughter, Wendy Beasley. Three grandsons, Blake, Brandon and C.J. He was predeceased by his brother, Edwin Beasley, wife Donna and long time companion, Marlene.
At his request no services are planned.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -