Veith, John Fred
Mar 26, 1931 - Jan 28, 2020
John Fred Veith of Venice Florida passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and daughter by his side on January 28, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI, the son of John and Marguerite Veith of Detroit, where he graduated from Denby High School and received his BA from the University of Detroit in journalism after which he joined the United States Air Force as a captain and navigator from 1954 to 1957. John was also a reserve member of the Detroit Police Department during the 1967 riots. He was an employee relations manager at Chrysler from 1954 to 1987, a career that he loved and at which he excelled. John was also an avid and excellent tennis player, softball player and avid boater. He was a volunteer at St. Francis Animal Shelter in Venice, FL and has been a member of the Humane Society of the United States for a number of years; he has always had a soft spot for animals – especially strays. John is survived by his beloved wife Ellen, his eldest son Daniel, daughter Kymberli, youngest son Patrick, his five grandchildren: Michael, Montana, Liam, Natalie and Andrew and was predeceased by his second born son, Michael. A memorial service will be held at the Sarasota national cemetery on March 11 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, under John's wishes, memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Saint Francis Animal Rescue, or any other no kill shelter.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020