Gilmore, John Frederick
Jul 27, 1934 - Jun 25, 2020
John Frederick Gilmore, 85, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. There will be Services at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.