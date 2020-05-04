John G. Signorino
Signorino, John G.
Jan 05, 1927 - Apr 24, 2020
John G. Signorino of Venice, FL passed away April 24, 2020 at the age of 93.
He was born January 5, 1927 in Jeannette, PA and raised in Lock Haven, PA. He served in WWII in the Air Force.
He graduated in 1951 with a BS in Chemistry from the University of Scranton.
John is survived by his wife, Louise, and five surviving children. He was pre-deceased by his son Michael in 2008. He is survived by daughters Marianne and Alison of Montpelier, VT, Nancy of Venice, FL, and sons Christopher of Belfast, ME and John of Hartland, VT; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
John and Louise retired and moved to Venice, FL in 1998 after 25 years in Bradford, NH.
Inurnment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery and in Bradford, NH at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to:
The Cystic Fibrosis
Foundation
4550 Montgomery Ave
Suite 1100 N
Bethesda, MD 20814
or
ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105

Published in Herald Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
