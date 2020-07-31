1/
Gresham, John
Nov 5, 1948 - Jul 30, 2020
John Gresham, 71, of Osprey passed away on July 30, 2020 at home with his loving wife Sharon by his side.
John was born into a military family in Oceanside, CA, and was preceded in death by his father, Captain John Fred Gresham and his mother, Dorothy (Clark) Gresham. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sisters, June Martin of Pensacola, FL and Martha Hurst of Pelham, GA. He was also beloved Poppy to Emma, Avery and Isaac McConnell of Panama City, FL.
John had a long career as a banker and enjoyed varied hobbies including flying gliders, golf, tennis and scuba diving. His favorite activity was traveling the world with Sharon.
John was a Christian and attended FCCF Church in Osprey.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. John was a dog lover, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota in his memory.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
