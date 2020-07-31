Gresham, John
Nov 5, 1948 - Jul 30, 2020
John Gresham, 71, of Osprey passed away on July 30, 2020 at home with his loving wife Sharon by his side.
John was born into a military family in Oceanside, CA, and was preceded in death by his father, Captain John Fred Gresham and his mother, Dorothy (Clark) Gresham. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sisters, June Martin of Pensacola, FL and Martha Hurst of Pelham, GA. He was also beloved Poppy to Emma, Avery and Isaac McConnell of Panama City, FL.
John had a long career as a banker and enjoyed varied hobbies including flying gliders, golf, tennis and scuba diving. His favorite activity was traveling the world with Sharon.
John was a Christian and attended FCCF Church in Osprey.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. John was a dog lover, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota in his memory.
