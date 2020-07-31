I was so surprised to see John’s obituary. I met John in 1985 he was 59, and I was 26. I belonged to the metro YMCA, and was beginning my training for my very first triathlon. I was in awe of John and his training regimen. For me at that time of my life John was “old” and shouldn’t really have been able to train at that level. John became my mentor and always took time to give advice or pointers. I rode with John to Tupper Lake for my first tri, and will always remember that weekend. John’s wit, humor, and willingness to share his vast experience has always stayed with me. I remember John with such fondness. I have no recollection of my race results.

I’ve never forgotten John, and the example of perseverance, endurance and generosity.

I should not have been surprised in the least that John ran life’s race to the age of 94.

I extend my condolences to John’s family and thank each of you for sharing John so generously.

Kevin Judge

Acquaintance