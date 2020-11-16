Butler Jr., John Hathaway "Jack"
May 9, 1935 - Nov. 10, 2020
John Hathaway Butler Jr, 85, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after eight months of in-home Hospice care. He was born May 9, 1935 in Dayton, OH.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of John H. Butler Jr. can be sent to: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 S. Euclid Ave. Sarasota, FL 34237 or to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238
A virtual memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, at 10:00 am, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota, FL.
The service is to be live-streamed on the church's Facebook account:http://www.facebook.com/uccsarasota/
Following the service a zoom room meeting will be held for anyone interested in participating and sharing with a story about John. Details will be provided in the comment section on Facebook.
Interment to be 2:00 PM Monday November 23, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements.