John Hathaway "Jack" Butler Jr.
May 9, 1935 - Nov. 10, 2020
John Hathaway Butler Jr, 85, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after eight months of in-home Hospice care. He was born May 9, 1935 in Dayton, OH.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of John H. Butler Jr. can be sent to: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 S. Euclid Ave. Sarasota, FL 34237 or to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238
A virtual memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, at 10:00 am, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota, FL.
The service is to be live-streamed on the church's Facebook account:
http://www.facebook.com/uccsarasota/
Following the service a zoom room meeting will be held for anyone interested in participating and sharing with a story about John. Details will be provided in the comment section on Facebook.
Interment to be 2:00 PM Monday November 23, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements.


Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
NOV
23
Interment
02:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Mr. Butler was a wonderful person. A Great teacher and coach.
Full of compassion for all.
Rest In Peace dear one
Missy Duncan Adams
Student
