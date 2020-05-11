Hoenig, John
Oct 19, 1934 - May 4, 2020
John passed at his home in Sarasota, with his wife by his side. He spent his working years in Rochester, NY. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hoenig; his brother George Hoenig and spouse Sondra; his daughter Beth, her spouse Tim, their children Abby and Sam; his son, John Jr and his son, JT; 3 step sons, Bob, Matt, and Bill Spaulding; 2 step grandchildren, Emily Nelson, her spouse Andy and their children Payton and Lyncoln; and Rory Klimko. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in John's memory. Due to Covid-19, services will be scheduled and held at a later time.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 11 to May 17, 2020.