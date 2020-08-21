Hopewell, John

Apr 18, 1958 - Aug 18, 2020

John Raymond Hopewell, 62, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Aug 18th, 2020. He was born to parents Ray Hopewell and Juanita Hopewell, on April 18th, 1958 in Elkhart, Indiana. John enjoyed golfing with friends, working on projects around the house, and spending time with his children.

John is survived by his Son Nathan Hopewell, Daughter Mary Hopewell Groves, Son-in-Law Steven Groves, Sister Ranita McMurtrey, and many friends.

Crematory services have been arranged through Toale Brothers, Downtown Sarasota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store