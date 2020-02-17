Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
John "Don" Howison


1921 - 2020
John "Don" Howison Obituary
Howison, John "Don"
Nov 3, 1921 - Jan 4, 2020
John "Don" Howison, 98, of Bradenton, passed away in Bradenton on January 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in honor of Don, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow at the church. All who knew him are welcome to attend. The family requests that those attending the celebration wear clothes that reflect Don's joy and happiness and love of the Florida sun rather than mournful apparel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests guests should donate to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Don's name.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
