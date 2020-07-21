1/1
John-Ives Kaiser
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John-Ives's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaiser, John-Ives
May 9, 1925 - Jul 8, 2020
John Ives Kaiser, 95, originally from Adrian, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, in the care of Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch. After serving in the Army during WWII, John came to Sarasota in the mid 1940's to study Interior Design at Ringling College. He transferred after one year at Ringling to Parson's School of Design in NYC where he earned an undergraduate degree. After completing his education, he opened his own Interior Design Studio in NYC, named "Interiors Etcetera." He retired to Sarasota in 1982 with his partner, Henry Hood Mathis Jr. who predeceased him in 1997.
John is survived by many friends and husband Vincent J. Mirante. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, twinkling blue eyes and great spirit. A tribute to John: "If metal is immortal, then Somewhere There lies a burnished button I lost. Upon my seventh birthday in a garden. Find me that button and My soul will know That every soul is saved and stored and treasured." Vladimir Nabokov. John, you were loved and you are missed….


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved