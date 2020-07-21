Kaiser, John-Ives

May 9, 1925 - Jul 8, 2020

John Ives Kaiser, 95, originally from Adrian, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, in the care of Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch. After serving in the Army during WWII, John came to Sarasota in the mid 1940's to study Interior Design at Ringling College. He transferred after one year at Ringling to Parson's School of Design in NYC where he earned an undergraduate degree. After completing his education, he opened his own Interior Design Studio in NYC, named "Interiors Etcetera." He retired to Sarasota in 1982 with his partner, Henry Hood Mathis Jr. who predeceased him in 1997.

John is survived by many friends and husband Vincent J. Mirante. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, twinkling blue eyes and great spirit. A tribute to John: "If metal is immortal, then Somewhere There lies a burnished button I lost. Upon my seventh birthday in a garden. Find me that button and My soul will know That every soul is saved and stored and treasured." Vladimir Nabokov. John, you were loved and you are missed….





