McEntee, John J.
Sept. 20, 1921 - Mar. 12, 2019
John Joseph McEntee, 97, of Venice, Florida died March 12, 2019. He was born September 20, 1921 to John and Ethel (Needham) McEntee in New Rochelle, New York. John has been in the Venice area for the last 41 years, working for 30 years as a Real Estate Broker. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Air Force. John retired from the New York Telephone Company as a Supervising Engineer. He was a volunteer for 25 years with the Boy Scouts of America in many positions in the New York area. John is survived by his significant other Shirley Davis, daughter Barbara Lerner, son Dennis McEntee, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He predeceased by his first wife Frances and second wife Marilyn, sons John and Gregory, daughter Francesca McEntee and brother Ted Brodie. A visitation will be held at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 11:00 AM at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel. Interment will be private at Gulf Pines Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019