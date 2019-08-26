|
Mercurio, John J.
December 1, 1948 - August 23, 2019
John J. Mercurio, 70, of Sarasota passed away August 23, 2019. John was born in Sarasota on December 1, 1948 to Joseph and Marion (Prather) Mercurio. He attended Riverview High School in Sarasota where he was a proud member of the Kiltie Band percussion section. John was an Eagle Scout and had fond memories of his trips to Scout Camp. He graduated from Florida Southern College in 1970 with a BS degree in Accounting. While at Florida Southern he served as an ROTC Battalion Staff Officer and, after graduation, he served his country proudly in the U.S. Army in Saigon, Vietnam. He kept in contact throughout the years with many of his service buddies, enjoying annual pig roast get-togethers. After his Army service ended John worked for the State of Florida as an auditor for several years based in Miami. He then returned to Sarasota, where he took over his father's accounting business. He formed a successful CPA practice with Jon Bridgford, known as Mercurio & Bridgford, CPAs. John spent many hours working and traveling to meet with their various circus clients, including Colr Brothers Circus and Royal Hanneford Circus. John was involved in several community activities including the Jaycees, Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, and Historic Spanish Point, serving on the boards, finance committees, and often as treasurer. John loved to travel and especially enjoyed his trips with his son Matthew. John was known for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed. John will be lovingly remembered by his survivors, including his son Matthew of Tampa, Matthew's mother Sandy, sister Joan Langdon of Los Angeles, CA, sister Linda Mercurio of Sarasota, cousins, brothers-in-law, niece, and nephew. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 28th at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 40 North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, August 29th at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 222 South Palm Avenue in Sarasota. Interment will take place in Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to Historic Spanish Point, 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements.
