Shea, Sr, John J. "Jack"
Aug. 1, 1923 - June 20, 2019
Jack was born in New Jersey, August 1, 1923, the third of five children of Anna and Norman Shea. He is a 3-year veteran of World War II, where he served in the US Army Air Corps and European ground forces. As a Sergeant, he was awarded World War II Victory Metal. Three bronze battle stars for participation in the North Apennines campaign, Central European campaign and Rhineland campaign. Returning stateside in 1946, he pursued his education graduating from UCLA in 1950 when he joined the Shea & Company accounting firm in Villanova, PA. In that same year, he married the love of his life, June Marks. In 1958, he opened a branch office in their CPA firm in Sarasota, FL.
In 1979, he and 6 others were the founding fathers of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County where he served as president from 1985 – 1986. Currently it is the second largest community foundation in Florida. He was active in National Association of Eagle Scouts; Sarasota County Chamber of Commerce and both the Florida and American Institutes of Certified Public Accountants. In 1980, he resigned as senior partner of his accounting firm, devoting his efforts as trustee and executor of various trusts and estates, plus charitable endeavors. This freed up additional time for travel, golfing, boating, Sarasota Yacht Club long-term planning committee; 18-year director, Resurrection House; 27 years on Sara Bay Country Club finance committee and pursuing his lifelong avocation, composing poetry, of which he authored three small volumes.
During his business career, he assisted in bringing Arvida to Sarasota. Both Howard Bubil and Jeff LaHurd, local real estate historians, each refer to Arvida's arrival as the seminal event in Sarasota's growth citing prime developments in Bird and Longboat Key plus portions of Lido Beach.
His other side, which so few knew, was his overriding passion to participate with June nurturing their five sons which also became his days of reincarnated youth.
In spirit and in fact, his vicarious regeneration through his sons, was the highlight of his fathering years.
There were endless days of water sports on Sarasota Bay; camping trips; college sleuthing; frequent summers in the Carolinas; New England and Snowmass, Colorado. The silence of turtle watching on Casey Key; golfing; Chicago White Sox's spring training; Palm Island beach house; deep-sea fishing; tennis and Gainesville football weekends.
In each and all, he thrived on living childhood dreams never known earlier. Little wonder those days became the Oscars of his second adolescence.
Having lost his beloved wife June in 2012; after 62 years of marriage, he is survived by his sons, John Jr. (Amy); Norman III (Cassandra); Roger (Silvana) and James, all of Sarasota, FL; Charles (Nancy) of Colorado Springs, plus 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Betty of Howey-in-the-Hills, FL and his brother Mark of Broomall, PA; his daughter, Meg, predeceased him in 2012.
Funeral services will be private, but a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota FL 34237 or Resurrection House, P.O. Box 398, Sarasota FL 34230.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 30, 2019