Robinson, John L.
March 30, 1934 - April 4, 2019
John L. Robinson, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, died on April 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida . Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
