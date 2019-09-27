Home

John "Jack" Lawson Iv


1956 - 2019
John "Jack" Lawson Iv Obituary
Lawson IV, John "Jack"
Apr 11, 1956 - Sept 3, 2019
John F. Lawson IV, 63, known to his friends as Jack Lawson, passed in his home in Sarasota, FL on September 3, 2019. John was born in Concord Massachusetts in 1956. He attended Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts with the class of 1974. John attended law school at Boston University, and practiced law in Boston, Massachusetts before moving to Sarasota, Florida and continuing his practice there. He was an avid runner, Red Sox fan, and enjoyed playing poker.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
