LoRusso, John

Jan 21, 1935 - Jun 22, 2020

John Francis LoRusso passed away peacefully in Sarasota, FL on June 22, 2020 at the age of 85.

John was born on January 21, 1935 in Paterson, NJ to Dominick and Jennifer LoRusso. He grew up in northern NJ, where he lived most of his adult life. Following his service in the US Army, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, earning his Bachelor of Science degree. He subsequently earned his Master of Arts degree from Montclair State University. Dedicating his professional talent and passion to the health and welfare of others, John held numerous positions in the healthcare field and healthcare-related education. He spent 27 years on the teaching staff of Bergen Community College, where he was honored with the title of Professor Emeritus, Division of Science & Health in 2000.

John retired to Sarasota, FL where he lived with his sister Carmela (Mille) LoRusso until her death in 2013. He was a kind soul who's care for others extended far beyond his career to beloved family and friends. Volunteering at Sarasota hospital for many years until he was unable to do so, his dedication to community was admirable, but never surprising. Enjoyable to be with, his sense of humor, hospitality, and cooking skills were centerpieces of his social life. An avid orchid lover, he always appreciated the beauty of nature, and colored his world with unique taste.

He will be missed for his compassion, vibrancy, and love for life.

John is survived by his brother Michael D LoRusso, niece Patricia (LoRusso) Casazza, nephew Michael C LoRusso, great nephews Cris and Alex, great nieces Natalie and Emily, and great-great niece Mia.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store